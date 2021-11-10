Bangladesh

'France to donate 2m doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh'

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Third Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrives
Third Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrivesFile photo

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said France declared to donate 2 million doses Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.

The announcement came after prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s meetings with French president Emmanuel Macron and French prime minister Jean Castex, Momen said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bangladesh will get around 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Saudi Arabia.

“Our ambassador in Riyadh has informed me that 1,499,270 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will come from the King Salman Relief Fund,” he said in a message from Paris.

Advertisement

The vaccine doses will arrive in Dhaka over the next two to three days, Momen said.

Meanwhile, he said, Poland will provide 3.3 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses free of cost to Bangladesh.

These are expected to be shipped any day, Momen said.

Poland donated these vaccine doses through the European Union (EU).

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement