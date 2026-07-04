Bangladesh

Fire breaks out on 3rd floor of Khaja market in Chawkbazar

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
FireRepresentational image

A fire has broken out in a shop on the third floor of the five-storey Ashiq Tower at Khaja Market in Chawkbazar, Dhaka. Two units of the fire service are working to bring the blaze under control.

The information was confirmed today, Saturday, in a text message sent by Md Anwarul Islam, inspector of the fire service media cell.

The message stated, "The fire service received a report of the fire at 1:34 pm. Firefighters reached the scene at 1:46 pm. Two units from the Lalbagh fire station are working to extinguish the fire. Four additional units from the Siddique Bazar fire station are on their way."

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