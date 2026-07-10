Youth arrested over alleged extremist links sent to prison

A Dhaka court has ordered the imprisonment of 19-year-old Tahseen Islam, who was arrested on allegations of involvement in extremist activities associated with the group known as Fatah Combat.

The order was issued on Friday afternoon by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Albiruni Mir following a hearing on an application submitted by Sub-Inspector (SI) and Investigating Officer (IO) AB Siddiq of Jatrabari police station.

The IO produced the accused before the court after showing him arrested under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and sought a seven-day remand.