Youth arrested over alleged extremist links sent to prison
A Dhaka court has ordered the imprisonment of 19-year-old Tahseen Islam, who was arrested on allegations of involvement in extremist activities associated with the group known as Fatah Combat.
The order was issued on Friday afternoon by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Albiruni Mir following a hearing on an application submitted by Sub-Inspector (SI) and Investigating Officer (IO) AB Siddiq of Jatrabari police station.
The IO produced the accused before the court after showing him arrested under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and sought a seven-day remand.
Tahseen was brought into the dock under police escort at 3:50 pm, and the hearing commenced at approximately 4:15 pm.
In the remand plea, the investigating officer argued that custodial interrogation was necessary in the interests of a proper investigation into individuals allegedly associated with the Fatah Combat organisation.
Following the IO's submission, the court asked the accused whether he had anything to say. Standing in the dock, Tahseen replied, "I am innocent. I have nothing further to say." The magistrate then asked whether he had legal representation, to which he responded, "No."
At the conclusion of the hearing, the court rejected the remand plea and ordered that Tahseen be sent to prison. The court also directed the investigating officer to complete the investigation and submit the report by 26 July.
According to police, during preliminary questioning Tahseen admitted to having links with an organisation known as the Fatah Combat System (FCS). However, based on the information he provided, police said there are no active members or organisational activities of the group in Jashore.
In the remand application, the investigating officer reiterated that custodial interrogation was necessary to ensure a proper investigation into those allegedly involved with Fatah Combat.
At around 9:00 pm on Thursday, detectives from the Jashore District Detective Branch (DB) arrested Tahseen Islam from his residence. During the operation, officers searched his room and seized a machete along with several electronic devices.
Jashore Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Mirajul Islam said Tahseen had primarily been detained because a case had been filed against him by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
He added that Tahseen is also accused in a robbery case. According to the police official, Tahseen admitted to being a member of the FCS and was handed over to CTTC personnel later that night.