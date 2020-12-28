French envoy visits Saidabad Water Treatment Plant

As part of his visit to the site, Jean-Marin Shuh visited the Saidabad 1 and 2 water treatment plants, constructed by the French company Degremont (Suez). The envoy also visited the site of the Saidabad 3 water treatment plant being financed by AFD, along with KfW, Danida and the European Investment Bank. This project will double the current site’s production capacity and once complete, Saidabad will be the largest water treatment plant in Asia.

Jean-Marin Schuh said, “These projects are the result of the continuous presence of France in the water sector in Bangladesh, completing an ambitious process started with the visit of President Mitterrand in 1991 and his commitment to contribute to the major works aimed at domesticating the floods which ravaged the country”.

The project is in line with the Bangladesh government’s decision to replace the extraction of groundwater with the treatment of surface water, in order to meet the city’s growing demand for water. For this reason, the Saidabad treatment plant, like the Gandharbpur treatment plant also financed by AFD, will use water from the Meghna River.