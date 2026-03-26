Colourful parade marks Independence and National Day at national parade square
A vibrant parade is underway at the National Parade Square, at the old airport in Agargaon, to mark the occasion of Bangladesh’s Independence and National Day today, Thursday.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attended the ceremony.
Shortly after 10:00 am, the President arrived at the Parade Square, where he was received by the Prime Minister. Following a formal welcome, the President conducted an inspection of the parade.
This was followed by a traditional march-past featuring military and civic contingents.
In addition to the march-past, the event includes an impressive flypast, showcasing the nation’s air capabilities.
Thousands of spectators, including children and women, have gathered to witness the spectacle.
Seating arrangements have been provided with plastic chairs for the convenience of attendees, many of whom were waving the national flag in their hands or wearing them on their heads.
The event is open to the general public, with access through gates numbered 2, 3, 4, 10, and 11. Attendees have been requested not to carry bags, in the interest of security and smooth movement within the venue.
The Independence and National Day celebrations at the National Parade Square are among the most anticipated events of the year, drawing large crowds eager to participate in the patriotic observances and witness the pageantry on display.