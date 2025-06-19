Army to continue stern actions against ‘mob violence’

The army headquarters said incidents of ‘mob violence’ have decreased due to stern actions and the army will keep taking stern action against any mob violence or activities that create public sufferings in future.

Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam, Colonel Staff of Military Operations Directorate of army headquarters, made the remarks at a briefing at Officer’s Mess of Dhaka Cantonment.

“The army has taken and will continue to take strict action against any situation causing mob violence and public suffering, and compared to before, we have significantly reduced incidents of mob violence,” he said.

In response to a question regarding the upcoming national elections in February next year, Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam said, “We have not yet received any official instructions from the government. However, we will carry out election-related duties as per government directives.”