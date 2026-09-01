Delhi seminar ban involving AL figures a ‘positive step’: Humaiun Kobir
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir considers India’s decision to deny permission for a seminar in Delhi involving leaders affiliated with the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, a 'positive step' in relations between the two countries.
Asked about Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to India, Humaiun Kobir said the prime minister would certainly visit India when the appropriate time and environment emerged. However, no date has yet been set.
The state minister made the remarks while answering journalists’ questions on these issues at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.
'Positive step'
On 29 August, permission was denied for an international discussion in Delhi featuring speakers linked to the Awami League. The Delhi Police refused to grant permission to the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) of South Asia for the event.
Asked about the decision, the state minister said the refusal to grant permission was a 'positive step' in relations between the two countries.
PM’s Delhi visit at an appropriate time
Asked whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Delhi was currently on the cards, the foreign affairs state minister said no date has yet been set. However, he said the visit would take place at an appropriate time.
He said the date would be decided based on mutual respect and national interests, as well as the schedules and availability of the prime ministers of the two countries.
Asked whether there was any possibility of the prime minister visiting India before the UN General Assembly session, Humaiun Kobir said, “We have not set any specific date yet.”
Journalists then asked whether the dialogue with India, which had stalled, has now resumed or become active again.
In response, the state minister said, “No, not setting a date does not mean that the dialogue has stalled.” He said discussions had continued even though no date had been fixed.
The state minister further said, “During the course of our discussions, an incident like that of 5 August (Sheikh Hasina’s virtual programme in Delhi) took place, which hurt the sentiments of the people of Bangladesh. You all know that we made our position on the matter very clear. Now our discussions are continuing again.”
‘Terrorists should not find shelter in Delhi’
Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh would not provide shelter in Dhaka to any terrorist fleeing India.
Similarly, he expressed hope that no terrorist fleeing Bangladesh would be given shelter in Delhi or anywhere else in India’s sovereign territory.