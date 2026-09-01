Delhi seminar ban involving AL figures a ‘positive step’: Humaiun Kobir

Asked whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Delhi was currently on the cards, the foreign affairs state minister said no date has yet been set. However, he said the visit would take place at an appropriate time.

He said the date would be decided based on mutual respect and national interests, as well as the schedules and availability of the prime ministers of the two countries.

Asked whether there was any possibility of the prime minister visiting India before the UN General Assembly session, Humaiun Kobir said, “We have not set any specific date yet.”

Journalists then asked whether the dialogue with India, which had stalled, has now resumed or become active again.

In response, the state minister said, “No, not setting a date does not mean that the dialogue has stalled.” He said discussions had continued even though no date had been fixed.