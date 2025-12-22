NCP labour wing leader shot in Khulna over ‘dispute in the house’: Police

Police suspect that the shooting of Md Motaleb Shikder, 42, a central leader of the labour wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP), in Khulna occurred due to an "internal dispute within the house.”

The incident took place in a rented residence in the Sonadanga area.

Motaleb Shikder was shot around 11:45am today, Monday, in the Sonadanga area. Initially, he told police that miscreants arrived on a motorcycle, shot him, and fled. However, police investigations later revealed that the incident did not occur on the street but inside the house.

Animesh Mondol, inspector (investigation) of Sonadanga police station, told Prothom Alo that the bullet grazed Motaleb Shikder’s scalp and exited. Although there was bleeding, he survived. He is currently undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital and is out of danger.