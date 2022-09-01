Bangladesh

Jaha Alam receives Tk 500000 cheque from Brac Bank

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Brac Bank handed over a cheque of Tk 500,000 as a compensation to Jaha Alam on Thursday -- a jute worker who wrongly suffered three years in prison in the cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Lawyer Asaduzzaman, who gave the cheque to Jaha Alam on behalf of the Brac Bank, confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

After receiving the cheque, Jaha Alam said, “I got justice from the court.”

Shahanur, the elder brother of Jaha Alam, told Prothom Alo that the lawyer informed the matter [of handing over cheque] to him. Then, he went to the Supreme Court along with Jaha Alam and received the cheque.

Earlier on 29 August, the chamber court of Appellate Division asked the BRAC Bank to compensate Tk 500,000 to Jaha Alam by seven days.

The verdict that ordered the BRAC Bank to give Tk 1.5 million to Jaha Alam has been postponed. However, the postponement would be withdrawn if the designated money of Tk 500,000 is not given.

