Jaha Alam receives Tk 500000 cheque from Brac Bank

After receiving the cheque, Jaha Alam said, “I got justice from the court.”
Shahanur, the elder brother of Jaha Alam, told Prothom Alo that the lawyer informed the matter [of handing over cheque] to him. Then, he went to the Supreme Court along with Jaha Alam and received the cheque.
Earlier on 29 August, the chamber court of Appellate Division asked the BRAC Bank to compensate Tk 500,000 to Jaha Alam by seven days.
The verdict that ordered the BRAC Bank to give Tk 1.5 million to Jaha Alam has been postponed. However, the postponement would be withdrawn if the designated money of Tk 500,000 is not given.