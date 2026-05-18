PM chairs NEC meeting
A meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) is being held with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.
The meeting began at 10:00 am today at the Bangladesh Planning Commission Auditorium in the city’s Agargaon area, PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony said.
The meeting’s agenda includes discussion on the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
The NEC meeting is scheduled to continue till 1:00 pm. Later, a press conference will be held on the outcome of the meeting.