Fuel price should be kept at a tolerable level: Nasrul

Prothom Alo English Desk
State minister for power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid Sunday said that the fuel price should be kept at a tolerable level, reports BSS.

“The government is working to prevent customer disappointment over the fuel price hike. Fuel price should be kept at a tolerable level,” he said this after inspecting the zonal office of Titas gas transmission and distribution company at Tikatuli in Dhaka.

Regarding the increase of gas price, Nasrul said that Bangladesh energy regulatory commission (BERC) will increase the gas price, adding, “Now Bangladesh petroleum corporation (BPC) alone is losing an average of around Tk 100 million per day only for diesel.”

He said united efforts would be continued to reduce energy wastage and efforts are being continued to increase awareness about efficient use of natural gas. Expressing dissatisfaction over the file and office management of the Titas, he said, “We have to go fast in automation.”

Nasrul also elaborately discussed prices of gas, electricity, and fuel and prepaid meters, gas pipelines, gas pipes and its leakage, waste of gas, and corruption of Titas.

Besides, the zonal office of Titas informed the state minister about existing problems including shortage of manpower.

