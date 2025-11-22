Earthquake kills 10, injured over 600, sparks panic across country

A strong earthquake jolted the capital, Dhaka and the rest of the country on Friday morning. 10 people, including children, were killed and over six hundred were injured. The highest number of fatalities, five died in Narsingdi.

In Dhaka, four people died and one person died in Narayanganj. During the earthquake, many people jumped from buildings in panic. In addition, several buildings leaned or developed cracks.

The deceased include Rafiul Islam, 20, a second-year student at Sir Salimullah Medical College; businessman Abdur Rahim, 48; his son Abdul Aziz, also known as Rimon, 12; and security guard Maksud, 50. In Rupganj, Narayanganj, a 10 month old child, Fatema, died. In Narsingdi, the deceased were a child, Omar Faruk, 10, his father Delwar Hossain, 40, Forkan Mia, 35, elderly Kazem Ali, 75, and Nasir Uddin, 65.