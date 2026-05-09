National interest and strategic balance are essential in foreign policy: ANM Muniruzzaman
ANM Muniruzzaman, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), said Bangladesh’s foreign policy must be pragmatic, balanced, and development-oriented. He noted that the world is currently going through geopolitical rivalry, economic uncertainty, climate crisis, and technological transformation. In this context, he said, the new government’s foreign policy must place the highest priority on national interests and strategic planning.
ANM Muniruzzaman made these remarks in his opening speech at a policy discussion titled “Bangladesh First: A Foreign Policy Outlook for a New Bangladesh.” The event was organised today Saturday at 3:00 pm at a hotel in Gulshan by the peace and security research organisation BIPSS. The keynote paper at the event was presented by the prime minister’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir.
Muniruzzaman emphasised that economic diplomacy must receive top priority in light of Bangladesh’s graduation from the list of Least Developed Countries (LDCs). At the same time, he stressed the importance of maintaining balanced relations with the world’s major powers.
He said Bangladesh should maintain constructive relations with all major powers and preserve strategic balance.
In his speech, ANM Muniruzzaman also highlighted the need to strengthen regional cooperation. He said regional importance in South Asia has weakened and that the region remains one of the least connected in the world. Therefore, he said, initiatives must be taken to revitalise regional organisations.
Describing the Rohingya crisis as one of the government’s key priorities, the security analyst said the government must adopt firm and innovative strategies to ensure the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland with dignity, security, and respect.
Muniruzzaman further said that, as a country vulnerable to climate change, Bangladesh must play a more active role internationally on this issue. He also identified maritime security centered on the Bay of Bengal as part of Bangladesh’s strategic interests. At the same time, he highlighted Bangladesh’s potential in public diplomacy and the use of “soft power.”
ANM Muniruzzaman said the world is changing rapidly and Bangladesh must adapt to those changes with confidence, wisdom, and unity. He also commented that through effective leadership and well-planned diplomacy, foreign policy can become a powerful instrument for achieving national prosperity, security, and global prestige.
Diplomats stationed in Bangladesh from various countries, along with representatives of the country’s civil society, attended the event.
Senior Research Fellow of BIPSS Shafqat Munir delivered the vote of thanks at the event.