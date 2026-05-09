National interest and strategic balance are essential in foreign policy: ANM Muniruzzaman

ANM Muniruzzaman, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), said Bangladesh’s foreign policy must be pragmatic, balanced, and development-oriented. He noted that the world is currently going through geopolitical rivalry, economic uncertainty, climate crisis, and technological transformation. In this context, he said, the new government’s foreign policy must place the highest priority on national interests and strategic planning.

ANM Muniruzzaman made these remarks in his opening speech at a policy discussion titled “Bangladesh First: A Foreign Policy Outlook for a New Bangladesh.” The event was organised today Saturday at 3:00 pm at a hotel in Gulshan by the peace and security research organisation BIPSS. The keynote paper at the event was presented by the prime minister’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir.

Muniruzzaman emphasised that economic diplomacy must receive top priority in light of Bangladesh’s graduation from the list of Least Developed Countries (LDCs). At the same time, he stressed the importance of maintaining balanced relations with the world’s major powers.

He said Bangladesh should maintain constructive relations with all major powers and preserve strategic balance.