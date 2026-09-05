What cannot be done in the US on a visitor visa?
The US Embassy in Dhaka has issued a list of activities that visitors cannot undertake in the United States on a B1/B2 visitor visa.
The embassy published a post on its verified Facebook page at 10:00 am today, Saturday, outlining activities that are not permitted under a B1/B2 visitor visa in the United States.
According to the post, activities not permitted on a B1/B2 visitor visa include:
Birth Tourism (travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain US citizenship for the child)
Work that results in payment from a US employer or business
Studying for a degree or academic credit
Paid performances
A US B1/B2 visitor visa is limited to specific and temporary visits to the country.
The United States generally issues a B1 visa for travel related to business activities, while a B2 visa covers travel for tourism and medical treatment.