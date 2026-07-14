Govt to halve vehicle maintenance allowance for public officials

After discontinuing interest-free loans for government officials to purchase vehicles, the government is now set to halve the monthly vehicle maintenance allowance.

The allowance, which currently stands at Tk 50,000 per month, is proposed to be reduced to Tk 25,000.

The Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance has written to the Ministry of Public Administration, requesting it to take the necessary steps to implement the change.

The Finance Division has also asked the Ministry of Public Administration to examine the possibility of granting study leave, instead of deputation, to officials who receive scholarships to pursue higher education at home or abroad.

If implemented, the measure would reduce the financial benefits available to those officials.