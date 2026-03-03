Paul Kapur arrives in Dhaka to strengthen Bangladesh–US strategic ties
US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs Paul Kapur arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night with the aim of further strengthening Washington–Dhaka strategic relations.
He travelled to Dhaka from Delhi on a three-day visit.
Diplomatic sources from both countries told Prothom Alo that Paul Kapur reached Dhaka after 8:00 pm local time.
This marks his first visit to Bangladesh since assuming office in October as successor to Donald Lu as assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs.
According to the draft schedule, Paul Kapur will hold talks on Wednesday morning with foreign minister Khalilur Rahman, state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam, energy and mineral resources minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, and commerce minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir.
In the evening, he will exchange views with a business delegation at an event organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh and attend a dinner hosted in connection with his visit.
On the final day of his trip, he will meet leaders of various political parties. He is scheduled to hold discussions in the morning with leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party, and in the afternoon with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
Later in the day, he will meet the prime minister’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir. He will also pay tribute at the graves of late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
US embassy spokesperson Purnima Roy said the purpose of Paul Kapur’s visit is to deepen the strategic partnership between the United States and Bangladesh.
During the trip, he will meet officials of the new government and business leaders to discuss expanding bilateral trade and investment, enhancing security cooperation, and advancing shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.