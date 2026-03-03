Paul Kapur arrives in Dhaka to strengthen Bangladesh–US strategic ties

US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs Paul Kapur arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night with the aim of further strengthening Washington–Dhaka strategic relations.

He travelled to Dhaka from Delhi on a three-day visit.

Diplomatic sources from both countries told Prothom Alo that Paul Kapur reached Dhaka after 8:00 pm local time.

This marks his first visit to Bangladesh since assuming office in October as successor to Donald Lu as assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs.

According to the draft schedule, Paul Kapur will hold talks on Wednesday morning with foreign minister Khalilur Rahman, state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam, energy and mineral resources minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, and commerce minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir.

In the evening, he will exchange views with a business delegation at an event organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh and attend a dinner hosted in connection with his visit.