33,318 Bangladeshi pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia
A total of 33,318 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have so far reached Saudi Arabia on 84 flights as part of this year's pilgrimage operations, officials said today, Saturday.
According to Director of the Bangladesh Hajj Office Md Lokman Hossain, 84 flights had landed at Jeddah by 10 am today, Saturday.
Airline-wise data show that 14,069 pilgrims travelled on 35 flights operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 12,114 on 31 flights of Saudi Arabian Airlines, and 7,135 on 18 flights of Saudi-based Flynas Airlines.
The official said the remaining 44,978 pilgrims will reach Saudi Arabia gradually on scheduled flights.
The first Hajj flight (BG3001), carrying 418 pilgrims, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 17 April at 11:57pm for King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. The flight was inaugurated by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
He added that a total of 78,296 pilgrims received Hajj visas from the Saudi Arabian Embassy till Thursday.
Of them, 4,419 pilgrims are under government management and 73,877 under private arrangements.
According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 78,500 pilgrims from Bangladesh are expected to perform Hajj this year, including 4,565 under government management and 73,935 under private arrangements.
Around 660 agencies, including 30 lead agencies and 630 coordinating agencies, are involved in managing Hajj operations.
Meanwhile, five more flights are scheduled to depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today, Saturday for Saudi Arabia.
Subject to moon sighting, the holy Hajj is expected to be held on 26 May in Saudi Arabia.