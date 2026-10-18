Police order probe into State Minister Ishraque's use of firearms in anti-drug drive
An investigation has been ordered into the use of firearms by Liberation War Affairs State Minister Ishraque Hossain and his associates during an anti-drug drive.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective Branch chief Shafiqul Islam said the deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Wari Division had been assigned to investigate the matter.
Legal action will be taken if any violation of the law is found, he said.
Shafiqul made the remarks in response to a journalist’s question at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Sunday afternoon.