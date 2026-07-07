Knee-deep water at along Khagrachhari–Rangamati road, vehicle movement halted
Because of continuous heavy rain, water has risen at several points on the Khagrachhari–Rangamati road, bringing all vehicular movement on the road to a halt since Tuesday morning. As a result, road communication between Khagrachhari and Rangamati has been cut off.
The nonstop heavy rain that began on Monday has flooded sections of the road with knee-deep water in the Chabbish Mile, Maischhari, and Kerenggenala areas of Mahalchhari upazila. Local residents in these areas are facing severe hardship. People have to wade through the water when necessary.
At around 10:30 am today, the Maischhari area of Mahalchhari upazila on the Khagrachhari–Rangamati road was seen to be submerged under water, ranging from knee-deep to waist-deep at different points. The rainwater could not drain away because the sluice gates of irrigation canals were closed. As a result, the road became flooded. School students were seen wading through the floodwater to return home.
Bank official Ashok Chakma was stranded in the water along that road. He was traveling from Khagrachhari to Rangamati on an urgent errand. Since vehicle movement had stopped, he was stranded at Maischhari. He said he would continue on his way if he could find any vehicle.
Due to continuous rainfall, the water levels in the district’s Chengi and Maini rivers, as well as various canals and streams, are rising rapidly. Since this afternoon, water has started entering several low-lying areas of the district headquarters, Mahalchhari, and Dighinala. As the rain continues, the risk of flooding has increased further.
Subhuti Chakma, the Dighinala Weather Observation Centre balloon maker, told Prothom Alo that 90 millimeters of rainfall were recorded over 18 hours up to 1 pm today.
The risk of landslides has also increased due to the heavy rainfall. However, no landslides had occurred anywhere in the district by the afternoon. The district administration and local public representatives have begun working to relocate people living in high-risk areas to safer places.
Residents of Shalban, Mohammadpur, Sabujbagh, and Cumilla Tila areas of the district headquarters have been requested to move to safe shelters.
Hundreds of families living on hillsides in various areas of the district town, including Kalabagan, Nansibazar, Mollapara, Kaibalya Pith, Atharo Paribar, Shalban, and Mohammadpur, are at risk.
The administration has urged residents of these areas to leave the foothills and move to safer locations.
Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner Md. Anwar Sadat said the administration is fully prepared to deal with any kind of disaster. Dry food and sufficient drinking water have been stored. In addition, nearby schools in areas at risk of flooding have been prepared as shelters. The situation is being closely monitored.