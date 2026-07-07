Knee-deep water at along Khagrachhari–Rangamati road, vehicle movement halted

At around 10:30 am today, the Maischhari area of Mahalchhari upazila on the Khagrachhari–Rangamati road was seen to be submerged under water, ranging from knee-deep to waist-deep at different points. The rainwater could not drain away because the sluice gates of irrigation canals were closed. As a result, the road became flooded. School students were seen wading through the floodwater to return home.

Bank official Ashok Chakma was stranded in the water along that road. He was traveling from Khagrachhari to Rangamati on an urgent errand. Since vehicle movement had stopped, he was stranded at Maischhari. He said he would continue on his way if he could find any vehicle.

Due to continuous rainfall, the water levels in the district’s Chengi and Maini rivers, as well as various canals and streams, are rising rapidly. Since this afternoon, water has started entering several low-lying areas of the district headquarters, Mahalchhari, and Dighinala. As the rain continues, the risk of flooding has increased further.