Is the wait for better mobile service getting longer?

Lower-frequency spectrum is important for improving mobile network service quality in rural and remote areas.

To this end, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has taken an initiative to allocate spectrum in the ‘E-GSM’ band.

Although the BTRC decided to auction the spectrum following applications from mobile operators Robi and Banglalink, Banglalink has now changed its position.

The operator has requested that the auction be postponed until the telecommunications policy is finalised. Robi, on the other hand, says the auction should be held now to improve service quality.

Mobile phone signals travel through radio waves. They can be compared to the light from a torch. Just as the light from some torches travels farther while the light from others spreads only over a shorter distance, the same principle applies to mobile networks.