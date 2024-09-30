Prof Yunus expresses resolve for quick reform, election

Chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed his determination to quickly advance reform and hold an election.

Prof Yunus made the remarks in an interview with Tokyo based news outlet NHK WORLD in New York, where he went to attend the United Nations General Assembly, it reports on Sunday.

He became chief adviser of the interim government after the administration of prime minister Sheikh Hasina collapsed in August after 15 years in power, following student protests.

Yunus is the founder of Grameen Bank, which extends small unsecured loans to underprivileged people. He and the bank won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.