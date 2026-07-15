Biman will resume Dhaka-Narita flights on 27 July

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume direct Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka flights on 27 July, with plans to use the revived route as a gateway to North America through a proposed codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines (JAL) and Air Canada.

Officials said the national flag carrier has completed all preparations to restore Bangladesh's only non-stop air link with Japan after a suspension of more than a year.

“Biman has taken all preparations to resume the Narita flight," State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Rashiduzzaman Millat told BSS today.

He said over 40,000 Bangladeshis, including students and workers are now living in Japan and the number continues to grow.

"The resumption of direct flights has created huge enthusiasm among Bangladeshis living in Japan as well as the Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka," he added.

Responding to a question on the route's commercial viability, the state minister said the service had become profitable before it was suspended.