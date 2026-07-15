Biman will resume Dhaka-Narita flights on 27 July
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume direct Dhaka-Narita-Dhaka flights on 27 July, with plans to use the revived route as a gateway to North America through a proposed codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines (JAL) and Air Canada.
Officials said the national flag carrier has completed all preparations to restore Bangladesh's only non-stop air link with Japan after a suspension of more than a year.
“Biman has taken all preparations to resume the Narita flight," State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Rashiduzzaman Millat told BSS today.
He said over 40,000 Bangladeshis, including students and workers are now living in Japan and the number continues to grow.
"The resumption of direct flights has created huge enthusiasm among Bangladeshis living in Japan as well as the Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka," he added.
Responding to a question on the route's commercial viability, the state minister said the service had become profitable before it was suspended.
“It initially incurred losses, then reached the break-even point and became profitable within three to four months. It was suspended for political reasons,” he said.
“It is surprising that the previous government did not continue a profitable route. We are now focusing on ensuring commercial sustainability through proper planning,” Millat added.
Biman Director (Marketing and Sales) Ashraful Alam said that passenger response has been highly encouraging.
"We are getting a very good response. All seats have already been sold, especially on the return flight from Narita to Dhaka," he said.
Initially, the airline will operate one weekly flight with its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, with frequency to be increased gradually depending on passenger demand and aircraft availability.
The relaunch, originally targeted for 30 June, was delayed after the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) sought a comprehensive safety audit before granting final operational approval.
Biman suspended the Dhaka-Narita route on 1 July 2025, citing aircraft shortages, operational costs and commercial considerations.
Following the formation of the current government, the airline was instructed to restore the service as part of broader efforts to deepen Bangladesh-Japan economic, trade and people-to-people relations.
The revived route is also expected to play a strategic role in expanding Biman's international network.
Biman officials said the airline is working to launch a codeshare partnership with JAL and Air Canada, enabling passengers to travel seamlessly from Dhaka to Vancouver and Los Angeles via Narita using a single ticket, boarding pass and baggage check-through.
Under the proposed agreement, passengers travelling on Biman flights to Narita would be able to connect to JAL and Air Canada services to Canada, USA, Australia and South Korea without purchasing separate tickets.
Airline officials believed the arrangement would significantly strengthen the Narita route by attracting passengers travelling to Canada''s west coast and the western United States, where large Bangladeshi expatriate communities reside.
During a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md Daud Ali last year, JAL Vice-President Abe Motohisa said around 70,000 passengers travel annually between Tokyo and Dhaka through connecting flights, indicating strong commercial potential for direct services.
Biman first launched direct Dhaka-Narita flights in September 2023 after a 17-year hiatus.