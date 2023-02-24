Rohingya community leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhia police station, said Selim was out overseeing the field-level work of volunteers on Wednesday night. Suddenly, a group of miscreants opened fire on him, leaving him seriously injured.
He was first taken to the MSF Hospital serving the Rohingya camp and later shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment, the OC said.
Selim died around 12:30 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the hospital, added the OC.
Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) Shayed Harun-ur-Rashid, commander of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN), said Selim might have been killed over establishing supremacy in the area.
“Efforts are on to arrest those involved in the murder,” he added.