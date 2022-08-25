PM to meet tea gardens' owners Saturday

The workers of all tea gardens of Sreemangal upazila have abstained from work on the 13th day of strike. Tea workers of different gardens were seen protesting from the morning. Students of Khejuri Chhara tea garden boycotted class for two hours and held a human chain and protest programme demanding Tk 300 as daily wage for tea workers.
Tea workers started a two-hour work abstention a day demanding daily wage hike for four days since 9 August. The workers went on a countrywide indefinite strike from 13 August. Although the Bangladesh Tea Workers Union called off the strike after meeting with the government, the general workers are continuing their strike.