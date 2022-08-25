Bangladesh

PM to meet tea gardens' owners Saturday

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will meet the owners of tea gardens on Saturday in an effort to settle the workers’ wage issue.

The meeting will be held at 4:00pm at the residence of prime minister, Gonobhaban, in Dhaka.

Prime minister’s assistant press secretary MM Imrul Kayes confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Thursday evening.

The workers of all tea gardens of Sreemangal upazila have abstained from work on the 13th day of strike. Tea workers of different gardens were seen protesting from the morning. Students of Khejuri Chhara tea garden boycotted class for two hours and held a human chain and protest programme demanding Tk 300 as daily wage for tea workers.

Tea workers started a two-hour work abstention a day demanding daily wage hike for four days since 9 August. The workers went on a countrywide indefinite strike from 13 August. Although the Bangladesh Tea Workers Union called off the strike after meeting with the government, the general workers are continuing their strike.

