Bandarban flood: Unprecedented in 25 years, people still in shelters 

Water started receding in Bandarban from Thursday and went down completely on Friday. The signs are still there after three days. The district commissioner's office, court building, police superintendent's office, library, water treatment plant, everything was submerged in the flood. The ponds and other water bodies are flooded, the road is still covered with mud, the crops and jhum have been destroyed.

The biggest crisis is now the shortage of fresh water. The army and the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) are struggling to ensure safe water supply. Anupam Dey, executive engineer of the DPHE, said, "Our water treatment plant has been submerged in water. Now we are purifying water in a makeshift arrangement.”

Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin is currently addressing the task of mitigating the risk of waterborne illnesses, including diarrhoea, in the aftermath of the flood. During the district's law and order meeting yesterday, the DC reported that the flash floods have tragically claimed the lives of 10 individuals thus far. A total of 132 schools have been inundated by water. Numerous individuals remain in shelters, and relief efforts are actively being carried out. Reestablishing communication with the isolated upazilas of Thanchi and Ruma is expected to take between one to one and a half months.

The severity of the flood can be understood by looking at the accounts of the Water Development Board. Due to heavy rains and landslides, the Sangu river has flowed 5 meters above the water level (14.8 meters) (ie 19.25 meters). In 1997, it flowed 5.5 meters above the danger level. Along with Sangu, water of Matamuhuri river also flows 3 and a half meters above danger level (11.8). Because of this, the damage has increased.