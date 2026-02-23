Why political administrators?

The government has initiated a move to appoint “political administrators” in 11 city corporations across the country.

According to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, the decision is aimed at accelerating civic services.

A senior official said a gazette notification appointing the political administrators will be issued within this week.

There are currently 12 city corporations, including Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation.

By court order, BNP leader Shahadat Hossain is serving as mayor of Chattogram City Corporation. As a result, political administrators will be appointed in the remaining 11 city corporations. At present, bureaucrats are serving as administrators in these bodies.

Following the government’s decision, there has been strong interest among leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to become administrators. Discussions are ongoing within the party over who will be appointed, and several names are being widely circulated.

Officials at the Local Government Ministry said the political administrators will serve on a temporary basis until city corporation elections are held. After elections, elected mayors will assume responsibility.

However, local government experts argue that instead of appointing political administrators, the government should hold prompt elections in city corporations and other local government bodies.

Section 25(1) of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act states that upon expiry of a city corporation’s tenure, the government may appoint a suitable person as administrator. The appointments are being made under this provision.