'AL is a fascist party, no way will it be allowed to hold protests'
Awami League is a fascist party and there is no way to allow its demonstration in the country, says Shafiqul Alam, the chief adviser’s press secretary.
In a post on his personal Facebook handle, he wrote, “The Awami League in its current form is a fascist party. There is no way this fascist party will be allowed to hold protests in Bangladesh.”
The press secretary also warned of strict action for protest attempts, saying, “Anyone who would try to hold rallies, gatherings and processions by taking orders from the mass murderer and dictator Sheikh Hasina will face full force of the law enforcing agencies.”
“The interim government will not tolerate any violence or any attempt to break the law and order situation in the country,” he added.
Awami League has called a protest rally on the Noor Hossain Chattar in the capital’s Zero Point area at 3:00 pm on Sunday, marking the Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.
In a press release on the party’s Facebook page, it was noted that the programme has been called to eliminate the undemocratic forces and restore the democratic system. Similar programmes were called at district and upazila levels across the country.