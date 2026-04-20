12 tankers dock in 20 days; fuel pressure yet to ease fully
The instability in fuel supply that emerged after the Iran war began has not yet fully subsided. However, oil tankers have been arriving in the country continuously. In the first 20 days of April, a total of 12 ships carrying diesel, octane, jet fuel, and furnace oil have arrived. This has slightly increased reserves, but long queues at filling stations persist.
Sources from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) said that this month, 8 ships delivered 274,000 tons of diesel. Two ships brought 53,000 tons of octane.
Additionally, one ship each delivered about 12,000 tons of jet fuel and 25,000 tons of furnace oil. Beyond that, another 12,000 tons of diesel arrived via pipeline from India.
Due to these supplies, many filling stations increased the availability of diesel, octane, and petrol starting yesterday, Sunday. BPC officials believe that pressure may ease somewhat within a few days.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Anindya Islam, said that oil is arriving regularly and there is no shortage in April. Octane reserves have already exceeded monthly demand, and advance planning is underway to ensure supply for May and June.
Current fuel stock levels
Diesel accounts for the largest share of fuel use in the country—about 63 per cent of total consumption. Monthly demand for diesel is around 400,000 tons. As of 18 April, available stock stood at 102,191 tons, enough for about nine days. However, another 164,000 tons of diesel are awaiting unloading, which would extend reserves to roughly two weeks.
From 1 to 18 April, diesel sales totaled 200,904 tons, with a daily average of 11,161 tons—lower than last year’s 11,862 tons. This indicates that although supply pressure exists, demand has slightly declined.
The situation for octane is different. Monthly demand is about 47,000 tons, while stock stood at around 29,000 tons as of 18 April —enough for 24 days. A new shipment of 27,000 tons has also begun unloading, pushing storage capacity toward its limits. Average daily sales are 1,115 tons, down from last year’s 1,185 tons.
Petrol stock stands at 19,126 tons, sufficient for about 14 days. Daily average sales are 1,253 tons, compared to 1,374 tons last year—suggesting a slight drop in demand for fuel used in smaller vehicles.
Furnace oil, crucial for power generation, has a stock of 67,378 tons—enough for around 30 days. Daily average sales this month are 1,720 tons, significantly lower than last year’s 2,263 tons. If the gas shortage does not worsen, pressure in this sector is expected to remain relatively low.
In contrast, demand for jet fuel has increased. Current stock is 23,086 tons, sufficient for about 15 days. Average daily sales are 1,775 tons, higher than last year’s roughly 1,500 tons, reflecting increased air travel activity.
Kerosene and marine fuel stocks are sufficient for about 36 and 32 days respectively. Since demand for these fuels is relatively low, supply pressure is also minimal.
Supply increasing, but long waits continue
With the arrival of oil shipments, national reserves are rising rapidly. At least five more ships carrying fuel are expected this week. This has brought some relief, particularly for octane and furnace oil. The situation for diesel is also expected to stabilise further once large shipments are unloaded.
However, this relief has not yet fully reached consumers. Visits to five filling stations in Chattogram city showed that people are still waiting long hours to purchase fuel. Some manage to get fuel after hours in line, while others return empty-handed.
Officials say that the pressure created by earlier shortages has not yet fully eased. Even though supply has increased, it is taking time to reach all levels. As a result, queues at filling stations remain largely unchanged in many places.
BPC Chairman Md Rezanur Rahman said, “There is no fuel shortage this month. Adequate oil has been imported and more ships are on the way.”