12 tankers dock in 20 days; fuel pressure yet to ease fully

The instability in fuel supply that emerged after the Iran war began has not yet fully subsided. However, oil tankers have been arriving in the country continuously. In the first 20 days of April, a total of 12 ships carrying diesel, octane, jet fuel, and furnace oil have arrived. This has slightly increased reserves, but long queues at filling stations persist.

Sources from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) said that this month, 8 ships delivered 274,000 tons of diesel. Two ships brought 53,000 tons of octane.

Additionally, one ship each delivered about 12,000 tons of jet fuel and 25,000 tons of furnace oil. Beyond that, another 12,000 tons of diesel arrived via pipeline from India.

Due to these supplies, many filling stations increased the availability of diesel, octane, and petrol starting yesterday, Sunday. BPC officials believe that pressure may ease somewhat within a few days.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Anindya Islam, said that oil is arriving regularly and there is no shortage in April. Octane reserves have already exceeded monthly demand, and advance planning is underway to ensure supply for May and June.