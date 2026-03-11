Foreign ministry ready to publish letter if Jamaat Ameer wants

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is prepared to make public the widely discussed letter from Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman, if he wishes.

The ministry said this in a statement issued on Wednesday to clarify several matters after media reports about the letter.

The statement also said that the foreign minister had no phone conversation with anyone from Jamaat regarding the matter.

Shafikur Rahman recently handed a letter, bearing his own signature on the opposition leader’s pad, to Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

In the letter, Shafikur requested that his foreign affairs adviser, Professor Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan, be appointed to the ministry with the rank of a minister.