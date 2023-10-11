Dengue: 13 deaths, 2425 new cases reported in 24 hours

Thirteen people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,122.
An alarming 133 deaths have been recorded in the 11 days of the current month.
Besides, a total of 2,425 people – 579 in Dhaka and 1,846 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the 24-hour period, according to the health directorate.
Of the new deaths, three have been reported from Dhaka, while the remaining 10 are from outside the capital.
A total of 231,204 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.