Saudi Arabia airport attack: Identity of 2 injured Bangladeshis confirmed
An attack took place at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in eastern Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead and eight others injured, including two Bangladeshis.
The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment confirmed the identity of the Bangladeshis in a press release on Thursday.
The injured expatriate Bangladeshis are Sajal Chandra Das, son of Anukul Chandra Das of Ramchandrapur Union under Bangra Bazar police station in Cumilla, and Mohammad Abdur Rahim, son of Sirajul Haque of Dinmonirhat in Noakhali Sadar upazila.
In a press release issued on Thursday, the Ministry said that two Bangladeshis were injured in an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam at around 9:00 pm on 21 October, Wednesday. They are currently receiving treatment at Saudi German Hospital in Dammam. Representatives of the Bangladesh Embassy visited the injured at the hospital and enquired about their treatment.
The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare said the two injured Bangladeshis had lost consciousness due to heat and smoke. They have no signs of serious physical injuries. They are now in good health and have spoken with embassy representatives. They may be discharged from the hospital on Friday.
A report published by Qatar-based Al Jazeera on Wednesday said that airports across Saudi Arabia, including those in the capital Riyadh, have been targeted in a series of attacks in recent times. The incident at King Fahd International Airport is the latest in this series of attacks.
In an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October, 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured. Another attack was carried out on a Saudi airport the following day, 11 October. According to information provided by Saudi authorities, one person was killed and 11 others injured in that attack.
The internationally recognised government of Yemen is engaged in intense fighting against the Iran-backed armed group Houthis over control of large parts of the country. The Saudi-led multinational coalition is fighting against the Houthis.