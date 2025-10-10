UPDF leader Michael Chakma sentenced to 8 yrs in extortion case
A court has sentenced Michael Chakma, an organiser of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF), to eight years of rigorous imprisonment in an extortion case.
The verdict was delivered on Wednesday by Additional District and Sessions Judge Tawhidul Haque of Rangamati. In the same case, another accused, Suman Chakma, was also sentenced to eight years of rigorous imprisonment.
According to court sources, on 30 October 2007, security forces arrested Michael Chakma and Suman Chakma. They were later handed over to Longdu Police Station along with weapons and money.
A case was then filed against them at the station on charges of extortion and engaging in terrorist activities.
Prasadeb Chakma, bench assistant of the Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court in Rangamati, confirmed the verdict to Prothom Alo.
He said both defendants were absent during the pronouncement of the verdict.
Reacting to the verdict, Niron Chakma, who heads the UPDF’s publicity wing, wrote in a Facebook post that Michael Chakma had been a victim of enforced disappearance for more than five years and had endured severe torture during that time.
He questioned the credibility of the recent court verdict in light of those circumstances.