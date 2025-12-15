US embassy issues security alert for its citizens in Bangladesh
The US embassy in Dhaka has issued a nationwide security alert for US citizens in Bangladesh.
The alert was posted on the embassy’s website and social media platforms on Monday evening.
It stated that the Bangladesh Election Commission has announced that the next parliamentary election and a national referendum will be held simultaneously on 12 February 2026.
Political rallies and demonstrations may become more frequent and intense as the election date approaches.
US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.
You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings.
The US embassy in Dhaka also recommended staying aware of one’s surroundings, monitoring local media for updated information, and avoiding crowds and demonstrations. US citizens were advised to contact the US Embassy in Dhaka for any assistance.
Previously, the United States had issued an alert during the earthquake in Bangladesh on 21 September. This latest alert has now been issued following that earlier warning.