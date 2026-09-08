Chief Justice walks out of courtroom, what the Attorney General said

Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal said Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon had claimed that he raised certain issues with the chief justice in the interest and welfare of lawyers, but no such discussion took place during today’s proceedings.

A five-member Appellate Division bench led by the chief justice left the courtroom shortly after 12:00 PM today while SCBA President Mahbub Uddin Khokon was making submissions regarding a Tk 500,000 cost imposed on a lawyer in a case.

Following this, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon held a briefing in front of the extended building of the High Court Division.

Later, at around 2:15 PM, Attorney General Md. Ruhul Quddus Kazal held a briefing in his office. He said, "The Chief Justice prioritises judicial discipline and honesty. If he sees any fraud, he deals with it seriously."