Former donor member locks school over “failure to give daughter-in-law job”

A former donor member of the management committee of a school in Puthia, Rajshahi, has planted banana trees on the school field and locked the teachers’ office.

He also fenced off the school’s main entrance with bamboo. He said he took these steps because the school did not give his daughter-in-law a job and changed its name. However, the headteacher said the school had given his daughter-in-law a job.

The school is named Bhalukgachi Muktijoddha School. When it was established in 2015, it was called Muktijoddha Technical School and College.

On Saturday, the weekly holiday, former donor member of the management committee Azad Ali brought several people to the school, planted banana trees on the field and put another padlock on the lock attached to the teachers’ office.