Most government officials are corrupt, says Speaker
Referring to the Awami League’s continued hold on power through elections marred by irregularities and corruption, Speaker of Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said the party looted Bangladesh’s treasury after coming to power. He said all foreign assistance that came to the country was stolen and siphoned abroad. Even money from Bangladesh Bank’s foreign reserves was stolen and taken to the Philippines, he said.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said those involved in the irregularities in the Philippines are now in prison, but no one in Bangladesh involved in the incident has been brought to justice.
Expressing frustration, the Speaker said, “Ours is a strange country! Most government officials are corrupt. They engage in various forms of bribery and looting, making people’s lives unbearable.”
Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said injustices and crimes that people in other countries seek justice for are often addressed without citizens having to demand it. “In Bangladesh, people have been crying day and night, year after year, yet there has been no justice for these crimes,” he said.
The Speaker made the remarks at a discussion with members of civil society organised by the BNP at the Tajumuddin upazila auditorium in Bhola on Sunday afternoon.
The Speaker said Awami League leaders, ministers and the prime minister had brought ruin to the country through looting and corruption. Referring to former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, he said, “A state minister during the Awami League era, Javed (former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury), was found to own 360 houses in London alone. He has houses in Dubai and the United States as well. They took these away by looting Bangladesh’s wealth—your money, my money, the people’s money.”
He said several people from the previous government were still in the administration, which was why the full picture had yet to reach the public.
India does not want Bangladesh to prosper
Referring to India, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said the neighbouring country did not want Bangladesh to prosper. “They are trying to turn us into a vassal state,” he said.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said the previous Awami League government had looked after the interests of the neighbouring country rather than those of the people of Bangladesh during its 16–17 years in power. He said it signed several unequal agreements that undermined Bangladesh’s interests.
“For example, when Indian ships arrive at Chattogram port, all other ships, including Bangladeshi vessels, have to be moved aside. Their ships are unloaded first, and only then are local importers allowed to clear their vessels,” he said.
The Speaker said India transported large quantities of goods through Bangladesh, but did not pay the appropriate duties on them. “They are transporting their goods here either duty-free or by paying nominal duties, which is contrary to the interests of the people of Bangladesh. This is hurting our businesses. Yet, around the world, duties have to be paid to transport goods,” he said.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmed also alleged that Indian forces were killing people along Bangladesh’s border every day. “They also have a border with Pakistan. No one is ever shot there,” he said.
The discussion was chaired by Tajumuddin upazila BNP president Golam Mostafa and moderated by its general secretary Omar Asad. Also present were upazila BNP vice-presidents Zakir Hossain Howladar and Hasan Maksudur Rahman, Bhola District Bar Association General Secretary Amirul Islam and Chandpur union BNP President Mahiuddin Zulfikar, among others.