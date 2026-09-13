Most government officials are corrupt, says Speaker

Referring to the Awami League’s continued hold on power through elections marred by irregularities and corruption, Speaker of Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said the party looted Bangladesh’s treasury after coming to power. He said all foreign assistance that came to the country was stolen and siphoned abroad. Even money from Bangladesh Bank’s foreign reserves was stolen and taken to the Philippines, he said.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said those involved in the irregularities in the Philippines are now in prison, but no one in Bangladesh involved in the incident has been brought to justice.

Expressing frustration, the Speaker said, “Ours is a strange country! Most government officials are corrupt. They engage in various forms of bribery and looting, making people’s lives unbearable.”

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said injustices and crimes that people in other countries seek justice for are often addressed without citizens having to demand it. “In Bangladesh, people have been crying day and night, year after year, yet there has been no justice for these crimes,” he said.