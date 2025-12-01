Viral video of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan traced to Sandwip

A video showing a speaker on stage chanting a slogan, “Pakistan Pakistan, Zindabad Zindabad,” followed by a unified response from the crowd, went viral on Facebook on Monday morning.

The footage is reported to have been filmed at an event in Sandwip of Chattogram.

Locals said the incident took place during a Qur’an recitation conference held in Maitbhanga Union of Sandwip on Sunday. A participant in the audience recorded the moment on a mobile phone and later posted the clip on Facebook.