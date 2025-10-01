Govt employees: Citizens asked to share feedback on salaries, allowances

Citizens can provide opinions on what the salaries and allowances of government employees should be.

They will also have the opportunity to express views on whether allowances for housing, health and education should be increased.

For this purpose, the National Pay Commission 2025 has launched a public opinion survey regarding the salaries and allowances of government officers and employees.

The online survey on the national pay scale began today, Wednesday and will continue until 15 October.

Citizens of Bangladesh may participate by visiting the Pay Commission’s website.