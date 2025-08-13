Interim govt plans to provide SIM cards to Rohingyas

Under the current SIM sales policy, an applicant must provide an identity document and biometric verification. As Rohingyas do not possess such IDs, an alternative system is being considered.

It was proposed that mobile operators introduce a separate number series for Rohingyas. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) maintains a registration database, known as the “Progress ID”, for each Rohingya. Those aged over 18 would be eligible for SIMs, which would be supplied directly to UNHCR.

Under the agreement with the government, the UNHCR database would be stored at the Bangladesh Computer Council’s (BCC) data centre. However, transferring this database to the Bangladesh government is likely to take until November.

Since the government’s target is August, discussions have focused on launching a pilot project under the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner to distribute 10,000 SIMs by 25 August.

Operators would offer three types of packages. Either the UNHCR or the government would bear the cost of the SIMs and packages. After issuing the new SIMs, the government would deactivate illegally used SIMs purchased with Bangladeshi national IDs.

Speaking about this, BTRC Chairman Maj. Gen. (retd) Emdadul Bari told Prothom Alo that the initiative is still at the discussion stage.

“Identification of camp residents is a key issue. Without ensuring this, SIM distribution cannot proceed. The matter is under discussion at the government level,” he said.