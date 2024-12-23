Train service on Dhaka-Benapole route via Padma bridge to begin Tuesday
After a long wait, passenger train service on the new Benapole-Dhaka route via the Padma Bridge will begin on Tuesday, 24 December.
Jashore Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Azharul Islam is set to formally inaugurate the services at Benapole Railway Station, Station Master Md. Saiduzzaman confirmed.
The newly launched service will reduce travel time between Benapole and Dhaka to just 4.5 hours, compared to the current 7 hours and 35 minutes via the Tangail-Iswardi route.
Saiduzzaman said that the 'Ruposhi Bangla' Express on the Benapole-Dhaka-Benapole route will operate six days a week, with services suspended every Monday.
The 827/828 Ruposhi Bangla Express will depart from Dhaka at 10:45am, reaching Benapole at 2:25pm.
The return train will leave Benapole at 3:30pm and arrive in Dhaka at 7:10pm. The train will pick up passengers at Jashore Junction, Narail, Kashiani Junction, and Bhanga Junction.
With the launch of the new route via the Padma Bridge, passengers will save around four hours of travel time.
The people in this region are thrilled about the launch of the new train service.