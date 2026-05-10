Measles outbreak: 11 more children die amid rising cases
In the past 24 hours up to 8:00 am on Sunday, seven children died showing symptoms of measles, while four others died from confirmed measles infections, according to the latest update from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The total number of child deaths linked to measles symptoms since 15 March has now reached 344, while 65 deaths have been confirmed as measles-related.
The figures were published in the DGHS’s latest measles situation report issued on Sunday.
According to the report, 205 new measles cases were detected across the country in the last 24 hours. During the same period, 1,278 children were admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms.
Among the confirmed deaths from measles infection in the last 24 hours, three were reported from the Dhaka division and one from the Barishal division. In addition, deaths from measles-like symptoms were also reported: three in Dhaka division, two in Sylhet, and two in Chattogram.
The health authority said that a total of 1,503 children developed measles-like symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,278 were admitted to hospitals. Dhaka division alone accounted for 496 of these hospital admissions.
During the same period, 1,116 children were discharged after treatment.
DGHS data further shows that since 15 March, a total of 49,159 children have shown measles-like symptoms nationwide. Of them, 34,909 were admitted to hospitals. Laboratory tests confirmed measles in 6,819 cases, while 30,862 patients have recovered and been discharged.