135 Bangladeshis travelling to Jeddah from Port Sudan by Saudi army plane

A total of 135 Bangladeshis, including women, children and elderly people, have been travelling to Jeddah from Port Sudan by an aircraft of the Saudi armed forces.
Bangladesh’s acting ambassador to Sudan, Tareq Ahmed, gave the media this information at around 10:30 am Sunday (Bangladesh time).
He said the plane would shortly be taking off and would land at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah
Earlier, the Bangladeshis were taken to Port Sudan from Khartoum, the capital city of violence-hit Sudan.
Clashes between the Sudan army and the paramilitary have been going on since 15 April. The situation has turned alarming. So far over 400 people have been killed in the clashes. The victims include civilians, UN employees and Egypt assistant defence adviser.
There are about 1500 Bangladeshis in Sudan. About 700 Bangladeshis have registered to return home.