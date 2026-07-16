UK, Saudi Arabia reaffirm humanitarian partnership through joint visit to Bangladesh

Representatives from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the British High Commission Dhaka have concluded their first joint visit to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, highlighting the impact of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Kingdom’s growing humanitarian partnership in support of the Rohingya refugees, reports a press release.

During the visit, the delegation met humanitarian partners and community members and observed programmes providing food security assistance and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services for Rohingya refugees and host communities.