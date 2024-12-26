BRTA offices to remain open on Saturdays
In a move aimed at enhancing customer service, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has announced that its offices will remain open on Saturdays, the weekly holiday in the country.
Muhammad Masum Billah, deputy director (Administration) of BRTA, issued an official order on Thursday outlining the decision.
According to the directive, BRTA's Metro Circle and District Circle offices will operate on Saturdays until further notice. This measure is intended to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the public, the order says.
This initiative is expected to benefit citizens who often face difficulties in accessing BRTA services during regular working days due to busy schedules. By remaining operational on Saturdays, BRTA aims to provide greater flexibility and ease of access for customers across the country.