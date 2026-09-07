UAE President congratulates Mirza Fakhrul

In a congratulatory message, the UAE President extended his warmest felicitations and best wishes to President Mirza Fakhrul, wishing him good health and happiness and the government and people of Bangladesh continued progress and prosperity, said the UAE embassy here today, Monday.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also sent a congratulatory message to President Mirza Fakhrul on his election and swearing-in.