UAE President congratulates Mirza Fakhrul
United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on his election and assumption of office as president of Bangladesh.
In a congratulatory message, the UAE President extended his warmest felicitations and best wishes to President Mirza Fakhrul, wishing him good health and happiness and the government and people of Bangladesh continued progress and prosperity, said the UAE embassy here today, Monday.
UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also sent a congratulatory message to President Mirza Fakhrul on his election and swearing-in.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE vice president, deputy prime minister and chairman of the Presidential Court, also congratulated the Bangladesh President on the occasion.
The UAE expressed its readiness to work closely with Bangladesh's new leadership to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
Bangladesh and the UAE maintain close bilateral relations encompassing trade, investment, energy, aviation, manpower and people-to-people ties.
The Gulf nation is also home to a large Bangladeshi expatriate community, which has contributed to the economic and social links between the two countries.