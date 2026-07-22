Bangladesh climbs 3 spots in global passport rankings

Bangladesh has climbed three places in the world’s most powerful passport rankings. In the mid-2026 edition of the index, Bangladesh is ranked 97th, sharing the position with North Korea. As in previous editions, Singapore remains at the top of the list, while Afghanistan ranks last.

The rankings were published on Tuesday by the London-based firm Henley & Partners.

According to the firm’s website, the Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance, either through visa-free or visa-on-arrival access. The latest index evaluates 199 passports against 227 travel destinations.

The index shows that passport holders from Bangladesh and North Korea can now travel to 35 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance. However, Bangladeshi passport holders had access to 37 destinations under the same conditions last year.

Bangladesh ranked 100th in last year’s index. It was 97th in 2024, 98th in 2020, and 108th, 103rd, and 101st in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.