IORA members to work as partners to protect marine resources at Indian Ocean

Terming the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) meeting as “excellent” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the member states have decided to work under partnership to check looting of marine resources from the Indian Ocean

Dhaka hosted the IORA’s Council of Ministers meeting.

“All will work under partnership to protect, promote and preserve the marine resources of the Indian Ocean,” he said at a press briefing after concluding the 22nd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) meeting as the chair in the capital.