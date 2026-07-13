People have full confidence in Bangladesh Army: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday said that the people have full confidence in the Bangladesh Army, which is a symbol of the country’s independence and sovereignty.
“The Army has repeatedly set shining examples of professionalism, courage and patriotism in dealing with national crises, ensuring the country's security and maintaining law and order," he said.
The Prime Minister made the remarks while visiting the Bangladesh Army’s Summer Exercise in the Purba Rahmatpur area of Babuganj Upazila in the district around 11:30 am.
During the visit, Tarique Rahman interacted with Army personnel.
He went to the soldiers deployed inside the jungle, inquired about their well-being and encouraged them to carry out their duties with dedication and professionalism.
The Prime Minister said the discipline, efficiency, sacrifice and sense of duty of the army personnel have earned the army a place of special esteem in the hearts of the people.
“To preserve this trust and respect, professional training, the use of modern technology and the highest level of preparedness must be maintained,” he added.
In this connection, he said, “I grew up in an Army family. That is why I feel very happy whenever I come among Army personnel. It reminds me of my childhood memories.”
Spending time with the soldiers and interacting with them, Tarique Rahman appeared to relive his childhood memories.
Expressing hope that the Bangladesh Army would earn greater reputation, dignity and professional recognition across the world beyond the country's borders in the future, he said, “The government will provide all necessary support to enhance the capability, modernisation and reputation of the Army.”
The Prime Minister later walked through the vast jungle to observe various training activities and wartime preparedness exercises of the Army personnel.
During the exercise, he observed the positioning, movement and various combat-oriented activities of the soldiers inside the rugged and dense jungle.
At that time, the Army officers briefed the Prime Minister on different aspects of the exercise and the strategic preparedness of the troops.
The Prime Minister also observed the operation of an anti-drone multi-barrel system used to detect and counter enemy drones while the concerned Army officers explained to him the operational procedures of the defence system and its use on the battlefield.
At one stage, he sat on the ground with the army personnel for some time, listened to their experiences regarding training, responsibilities and field-level duties, and also shared a meal prepared on the spot under battlefield conditions with the participating Army personnel.
Tarique Rahman was served plain rice, lentils, mashed potatoes, shrimp and egg curry, cooked over a fire lit with candles inside a tin container.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Prime Minister's Military Secretary Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq and senior officials of the Bangladesh Army were present on the occasion.