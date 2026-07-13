People have full confidence in Bangladesh Army: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday said that the people have full confidence in the Bangladesh Army, which is a symbol of the country’s independence and sovereignty.

“The Army has repeatedly set shining examples of professionalism, courage and patriotism in dealing with national crises, ensuring the country's security and maintaining law and order," he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while visiting the Bangladesh Army’s Summer Exercise in the Purba Rahmatpur area of Babuganj Upazila in the district around 11:30 am.