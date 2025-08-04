Over 77,000 inmates as prisons capacity exceed by 180pc

More than 77,000 inmates are currently staying at 70 prisons across the country against the capacity of about 43,000 inmates, thus housing 180 per cent or 34,400 more inmates than the official capacity.

Officials at the Department of Prisons said the number of inmates increased following the arrests in various criminal cases including the lawsuit over the casualties in the July mass pursing.

There were 88,000 inmates in all prisons across the country until 4 August 2024, the day before the ouster of the Awami League government through the mass uprising, according to the Department of Prisons.

The number dropped to 49,000 on 12 August following the fall of the government, but the figure rose to 55,825 until 21 October last year, and lastly, the number of inmates increased to 77,291 as of 28 July.