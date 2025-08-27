EC to announce election roadmap Thursday
The Election Commission will unveil the roadmap for the next general election, expected in February 2026, on Thursday, said EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on Wednesday.
"We're ready to inform you of the action plan (which was earlier referred to as the electoral roadmap by him) we have prepared it...it is on my table now. Just wait until tomorrow," he said, replying to a question in a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.
The EC secretary said he would be able to provide the media with more details on Thursday.
"Inshallah, I will share some additional information with you then. Until then, please wait," he said.
According to EC officials, the roadmap outlines key preparatory activities, including political party registration, re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies, reforms to the Representation of the People Order (RPO), updating electoral rules and guidelines, IT-supported voter registration and postal ballot system for expatriates and procurement of essential election materials.
On 14 August, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the roadmap would provide a clear picture of the commission's preparations for the polls.
He also said it would specify major electoral tasks and their timelines, including schedules for dialogues with civil society members and journalists, as well as deadlines for amendments and reforms to electoral laws.
Earlier, this month, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said the next national election is likely to be held in the first half of February and the EC has already intensified its preparations across the country.