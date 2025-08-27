EC to announce election roadmap Thursday

The EC secretary said he would be able to provide the media with more details on Thursday.

"Inshallah, I will share some additional information with you then. Until then, please wait," he said.

According to EC officials, the roadmap outlines key preparatory activities, including political party registration, re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies, reforms to the Representation of the People Order (RPO), updating electoral rules and guidelines, IT-supported voter registration and postal ballot system for expatriates and procurement of essential election materials.

On 14 August, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the roadmap would provide a clear picture of the commission's preparations for the polls.